Find Winter fashion and unique Christmas gifts at Fabrik!

Still doing some last minute shopping? Fabrik has plenty of Winter fashion and unique jewelry for that special person in your life.

We chat with Kari Reyner, Owner, about all the neat things you can find at the shop this holiday season.

