Soirée Bridal Boutique is Colorado’s only full-service boutique, taking brides from the dress to the day! They put on a wedding dress fashion show for Loving Living Local on Monday, Sept. 25.

Soirée Bridal Boutique offers gowns and suit attire, accessory rentals and purchases, as well as dress concierge and coordination services through their sister company, Soirée International.

See their collection today or make an appointment at www.soireebridalboutique.com.