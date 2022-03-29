There is one thing that unites people from all walks of life: a good meal. At the Retreat at Sunny Vista,

you’ll find a delectable menu of nutritious meals served in a variety of venues. Krista Witiak met with the dining team to see how they are meeting residents’ needs.

The Retreat’s chef regularly hosts live-action cooking demonstrations where residents engage and delight in the cooking process. Krista got a first-hand look at a live demo, and it’s pretty “ap-peeling.”

To learn more about The Retreat or look at the menus, head to their website www.sunnyretreat.org or check out their social media, Sunny Vista, A Life Plan Community.