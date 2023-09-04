(PUBELO, Colo.) — Labor Day Monday is the final day of the 2023 Colorado State Fair, also known as CSU Pueblo Kids Day. The day kicks off at 11 a.m., with the fair and fairgrounds open till 11 p.m. Admission ends at 10 p.m. With summer events winding down, there’s still plenty to do as the Colorado State Fair wraps up!

The fair has competitive exhibits up until the end of the day! You’ve got events like the Texas Longhorn Show, NRCHA/AQHA Event, NRHA/AQHA Reining Event, and Open Dairy Goat Show.

Click the link above for more information on the Colorado State Fair or event details.