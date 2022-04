John Register, Silver Medal Paralympian, Combat Veteran, and International Speaker stopped by Loving Living Local to talk about Limb Loss Awareness Month and why it means so much to him. Whether it’s helping Veterans, supporting Paralympians, or spending his time traveling the globe to motivate others, Register’s journey is the epitome of leadership and courage.



