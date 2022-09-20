Fiesta Furniture in Colorado Springs is known for being a one-stop shop when looking for anything for the home! From furniture to mattresses to appliances and more, Fiesta Furniture is where it’s at. Krista Witiak met with Store Manager Crystal Vasquez to learn why National Hispanic Heritage Month is a special time for Fiesta Furniture.

Furniture prices, like those of nearly everything else, aren’t low, but Fiesta Furniture offers about ten different finance options to assist customers with their purchases!

For more information about Fiesta Furniture, click here or check them out on social media!