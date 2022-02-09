The Broadway production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is back at the Pikes Peak Center on February 15th and 16th. Ahead of the Colorado Springs performances, Nova had the chance to catch up with Ruthy Froch who plays the character of Hodel.
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:
Tuesday, February 15, 2022 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, February 16, 2022 7:30 p.m.
Tickets to FIDDLER ON THE ROOF start at $58 and are available for purchase at BroadwayAtPikesPeakCenter.com or in person at The Pikes Peak Center box office.
Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF heading to the Springs!
