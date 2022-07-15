The Venardos Circus returns to Colorado Springs and FH Beerworks. This animal-free circus combines the thrills of Cirque Du Soleil, Vaudeville, Broadway, and so much more to create a night of wonder you’ll never forget! Krista Witiak headed to the brewery’s back lot with the Director of Marketing and Events, Jon Eddy, to see what’s coming up at FH Beerworks and share how you can get out and see the circus this month.

The circus will have 22 performances over 16 days in Colorado Springs. All guests who come to see the circus will receive 10% off on-site orders from FH Beerworks, NEAT Whiskey House, and 1231 Craft Kitchen on the same day you see the show! All they need to do is show a server your digital tickets for the day.

A full schedule can be found at VenardosCircus.com. For more information on FH Beerworks, head to fhbeerworks.com.