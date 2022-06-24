FH Beerworks is turning eight, and as a thank you to the community who helped them reach this milestone, the brewery is throwing a party, officially kicking off their 8th Anniversary Celebration this weekend! Travis and Niki Fields founded this family-owned and operated business. Travis, still at the operation’s helm, joined the Loving Living Local crew to share details about the event and what to expect.

Event details:

Saturday, June 25th

Noon -11 P.M.

Five new, limited-release beers will be tapped at the event, one beer every two hours starting at noon

Live Music: 2 P.M. – 5 P.M. with Brandon Henderson

1231 Craft Kitchen will have specialty food available

Celebrate with FH Beerworks Saturday! For more information about the brewery, head online to fhbeerworks.com.