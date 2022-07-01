Do you still need plans for the 4th of July? We recommend checking out the Festival on the Fourth at Palmer Lake, which has attracted over 10,000 participants! You can expect vendors, food trucks, local bands, a beer garden, bouncy castles, an obstacle course, kid activities, a dunk tank, contests with prizes, and a concession stand with brats, hotdogs, chips, drinks, event t-shirts, and fireworks swag! Cindy Kuchinsky, the Event Director with the Palmer Lake Restoration Committee, came into the studio to get the Loving Living Local crew excited for the event.

Event details:

Date: Monday, July 4, 2022

Monday, July 4, 2022 Time: 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Fireworks scheduled to launch at 9:00 p.m. and subject to a fire ban)

2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Fireworks scheduled to launch at 9:00 p.m. and subject to a fire ban) Location: The west side of Palmer Lake, CO-105, Palmer Lake, CO 80133

The west side of Palmer Lake, CO-105, Palmer Lake, CO 80133 Tickets: NO general admission charge

NO general admission charge Parking: $10.00/per car for parking

To learn more about upcoming events around the area, visit trilakes360.com.