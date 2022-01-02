How incredible, to be born with such unique gifts that allow you to see the unforeseeable future, channel spirits and better the lives of strangers through spiritual guidance.
Fernando Marron, who often goes by Ferny, is a Psychic, Medium, and Spiritual Teacher. He joined Keni Mac on Loving Living Local to share why he thinks everyone can channel their inner psychic. Whether it’s with his help from his services, which include classes, his book, or readings, Ferny shares powerful tools and tips that learn to follow your own intuition.
In today’s world, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed or get trapped in ruts that hinder us from seeing good days ahead. Ferny has created spiritual practices using his life experiences and gifts to help us understand our own psychic abilities in today’s hustling society… and now, he’s sharing that guidance with us on Loving Living Local.
Ferny believes everyone can channel their own psychic abilities
How incredible, to be born with such unique gifts that allow you to see the unforeseeable future, channel spirits and better the lives of strangers through spiritual guidance.