Female business owner makes a difference, creates “Confidence Bags” for underprivileged girls

Tracy Martinez is the owner of a flooring company in Colorado Springs called Tracy’s Flooring and Design.

The first Saturday of every month, you can help make a difference by dropping off bags of confidence to females in our community at this address:

3910 Maizeland Road

Colorado Springs, CO 80909



Martinez explains how you can make a Confidence Bag out of a purse, backpack or small bag of any kind and fill it with items, such as;

Brushes

Toothbrush & toothpaste

Socks -gloves

Dental floss

Mirrors

Bubble bath

Soap

Cotton swabs

