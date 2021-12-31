Female business owner makes a difference, creates “Confidence Bags” for underprivileged girls

Tracy Martinez is the owner of a flooring company in Colorado Springs called Tracy’s Flooring and Design.
The first Saturday of every month, you can help make a difference by dropping off bags of confidence to females in our community at this address:
3910 Maizeland Road
Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Martinez explains how you can make a Confidence Bag out of a purse, backpack or small bag of any kind and fill it with items, such as;
Brushes
Toothbrush & toothpaste
Socks -gloves
Dental floss
Mirrors
Bubble bath
Soap
Cotton swabs

To learn more about Tracy’s Flooring and Design and help make a difference, click the links below.
