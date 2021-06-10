Feeling crafty? Put your creative skills to work with Meraki Springs workshops

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Meraki Springs is a shop that supports small businesses and artists, locally and nationally. The owner, Megan Morris, says roughly 30 artists sell their crafts at her shop and more are continuously added. Megan has a passion for creating one of a kind jewelry using silver and natural stones. She showed Keni what kind of crafts are done in her workshops.

For information on all the workshops offered at Meraki Springs, click the link: Meraki Springs

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac