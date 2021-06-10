Meraki Springs is a shop that supports small businesses and artists, locally and nationally. The owner, Megan Morris, says roughly 30 artists sell their crafts at her shop and more are continuously added. Megan has a passion for creating one of a kind jewelry using silver and natural stones. She showed Keni what kind of crafts are done in her workshops.
For information on all the workshops offered at Meraki Springs, click the link: Meraki Springs
Feeling crafty? Put your creative skills to work with Meraki Springs workshops
