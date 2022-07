There’s no doubt about it; sleep is essential no matter who you are! Snooze Mattress Company invites everyone to their grand opening at the Colorado Springs North Academy Friday. Krista Witiak ventured over to the store in the Snooze uniform to learn more about the chance to give back and Sleep for a Cause!

Head online to snoozemattresscompany.com or give them a call at (719) 421-7196 to learn more on how you can snooze better today!