Feel rejuvenated with Cryo T-Shock at Goosebumps Cryotherapy in Colorado Springs!
They also offer Full Body Cryotherapy, Goosebumps Cryo Facials, Spot Treatment Cryotherapy and more!
by: Amber Jo CooperPosted: / Updated:
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.
Feel rejuvenated with Cryo T-Shock at Goosebumps Cryotherapy in Colorado Springs!
They also offer Full Body Cryotherapy, Goosebumps Cryo Facials, Spot Treatment Cryotherapy and more!