Veteran-owned and operated meal prep company Fast Fit Foods has become one of the fastest-growing meal services in Colorado! Noah Deeds, Owner and Vice President Of Retail Operations, joined Nova to explain how Fast Fit Foods is serving and helping active-duty members and veterans, as well as some newly released meals like the Loaded Sweet Potato Chili Fries!

Fast Fit Foods offer free meal plans to service members that need some guidance on their diets. They also give an automatic 5% discount to all active duty, veterans, and law enforcement.

For more information about Fast Fit Foods or to order your meals prepped, head online to fastfitfoodsco.com or call (719) 315-7325.