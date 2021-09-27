Fashionably fall with Urbane Collective’s curated one-of-a-kind clothing, home goods, and gifts!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Urbane Collective is a curated lifestyle shop that carries one-of-a-kind home decor, jewelry, and gifts all from local women-owned businesses. They also have trendy and unique clothing from sizes 0 to 3XL.

Molly Fish, the owner of the Urbane Collective store, gives us some fall layering tips to help you have fun with fashion again!

Also, don’t miss Molly’s Witches Night Out event on October 9 at the store. It’s free to the public 18+ starting at 8 p.m. Expect lots of fun activities, a costume competition, and specialty drinks by Whistle Pig Brewing.

For more information about Urbane Collective, head on over to their website urbanecollectiveshop.com.