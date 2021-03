Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Since Day one of Loving Living Local, Mia Atkins has gracefully spearheaded the show and brought her lively spirit to viewers. Mia’s next adventure is in the state of North Carolina. Follow her on Facebook to see where she’s headed next and follow her journey!

On the show Friday, we took a stroll down memory lane with some of our FAVORITE Mia moments.