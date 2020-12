Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

This morning we are saying farewell to an esteemed colleague. Lauren McDonald has been a part of the Fox 21 morning team for quite some time, and most recently a part of Living Local.

While we are excited and so happy for Lauren’s new journey, she will be missed greatly. Be sure to continue following Lauren on her social media feeds: @LaurenMcDonaldTV.

Best of luck Lauren in your new endeavor.