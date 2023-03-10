(SPONSORED) — Family Support Center (FSC) is helping children in our community forge their own path with Early Explorers! The Early Intervention Program at FSC focuses on skills that will help children be more independent and successful in the school setting. Krista Witiak sits down with two employees to discover why Early Explorers might suit your child.

New studies on autism reveal that early intervention is a cornerstone for children under age seven. Learn more about Family Support Center for Autism and all the programs they offer at fscautism.com.