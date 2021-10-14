Family Care Center is dedicated to taking care of you!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Family Care Center is a comprehensive outpatient behavioral health service center that serves all of Colorado Springs.

Krista Witiak visits Dr. Chuck Weber to learn about all the services offered at Family Care Center for both children and adults, plus services for military families and veterans and the latest technology they are using to provide patients with treatment for depression.

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation or TMS sounds intimidating but is actually an FDA-approved treatment. Family Care Center in Colorado Springs is proud to be one of the largest TMS providers in Southern Colorado.

To learn more, visit FCSprings.com.