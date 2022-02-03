Fall totally in love with Johnson’s Popcorn in Ocean City!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

There’s nothing better than a tasty bowl of popcorn, especially when it’s coated with yummy deliciousness! Johnson’s Popcorn of the Ocean City, New Jersey Boardwalk sent the Loving Living Local team some samples ahead of Valentine’s Day. Krista and Nova, who are huge fans of all things popcorn, sampled their Heart Warming Tin of Chocolate Drizzle popcorn for Valentine’s Day fun, plus others!

Share something really sweet with your loved one this Valentine’s Day: their yummy popcorn. Head over to johnsonspopcorn.com and start spreadin’ the love.