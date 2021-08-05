Fall in love with fab’rik Colorado Springs and all their new fall arrivals

Just when you thought your wardrobe was complete, fab’rik Colorado Springs throws a wrench to your wallet and unveils their fall fashion finds, and it’s never too early to start shopping for the new season!
Fab’rik is a women’s clothing and shoe store that aims to make everyone feel beautiful. They’ve made shopping easy and accessible, and most of their inventory is under $100!
Shop with fab’rik on August 10th from 5:30 – 7 p.m. and fab’rik will donate 20% of your purchase price back to Sue’s Gift!
For more information, head to their Facebook page or go online to fabrikstyle.com.