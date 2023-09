(SPONSORED) — If you are a fan of all things fall – it’s finally time for Fall Fashion!

Much Ado Boutique appeared on Loving Living Local on Monday with the latest looks for the upcoming season.

You are invited to their very first, exclusive Sip & Shop event on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, inside the Much Ado Boutique warehouse. Shop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 930 Elkton Drive. Please RSVP on their social media.

Learn more at www.muchadoboutique.com.