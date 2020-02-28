Faith-based curriculum at Shepherd Revolution Leadership Academy

David and Audrey Prosper, Shepherd Revolution Leadership Academy, are in studio this morning to talk about the faith-based curriculum this school has to offer.
To learn more, visit: www.shepherdrevolution.com
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
David and Audrey Prosper, Shepherd Revolution Leadership Academy, are in studio this morning to talk about the faith-based curriculum this school has to offer.
To learn more, visit: www.shepherdrevolution.com
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.