Fail forward with the Queen of Shift

The Queen of shift, Bennie Mann. tell us how to fail forward. Don’t know what she means? Click the video to find out.
by: Maria ParmigianiPosted: / Updated:
The Queen of shift, Bennie Mann. tell us how to fail forward. Don’t know what she means? Click the video to find out.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.