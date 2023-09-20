(SPONSORED) — As September marks National Recovery Month, enjoy a day of festivities with the Southern Colorado recovery community, complete with live music, food trucks, community partners, and motivational speakers! Face It TOGETHER and Serenity Recovery Connection are partnering to host a Recovery Rally on Saturday, Sept. 23, to celebrate addiction recovery, raise awareness, and foster the community. Krista Witiak visits the event site to speak with organizers about what people can expect when they attend.

The event is entirely free. Organizers are only asking that people register on the website wefaceittogether.org. Face It TOGETHER, and Serenity Recovery Connection would love to see as many people at America the Beautiful Park this Saturday morning and throughout the rally as possible.