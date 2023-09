(SPONSORED) — Face It Together provides life-saving support for those with addiction as well as their loved ones. They are able to offer more than 90% of sessions at no cost to those in need.

Ally Krupinsky, Director of Communications at Face It Together, appeared on Loving Living Local to talk about the March Into the Light event.

March Into the Light is a powerful event and celebration of recovery. Learn more at WeFaceItTogether.org.