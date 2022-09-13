Fall is in the air, and art is everywhere! That is if the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College has anything to say about it. Once again, they are bringing the arts into the community with their new FAC happy hour series. The next stop in the series is at Rico’s Cafe and Wine Bar, located at Poor Richard’s downtown. Kim Sweeney, Membership Manager at Fine Arts Center, and Richard Skorman, owner of Rico’s Cafe and Wine Bar, sat down with Nova to share how you can have happy hour with them!

What: FAC happy hour series

September 14 5 – 7 p.m.

September 14 Where: Rico’s Cafe & Wine Bar 322 N Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Open mic night Stop by the FAC table; they're giving away free museum admission passes FAC members and subscribers get special happy hour deals at the bar (Sept. 14 deals extended to everyone who attends)



