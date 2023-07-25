Fab’rik is preparing to close after eight successful years of keeping SOCO in style.

Kari Reyner, owner of Fab’rik Colorado Springs, appeared on Loving Living Local to thank our community for supporting her business. She showed off summer and fall pieces that are currently in store. All merchandise at Fab’rik is 40% off!

Fab’rik is a women’s clothing and shoe store that aims to make everyone feel beautiful. They are high style with heart, no attitude, or sticker shock.

Visit them before they close August 31, 2023 at 5278 N. Nevada Avenue, Suite 130 in Colorado Springs.