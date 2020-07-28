Eye care to the next level on today’s Dee-lightful Finds

Dee Cortez is back to share her favorite products when it comes to eye care that works. Check out the Eyetitude line for stunning undereye results and much more.
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Dee Cortez is back to share her favorite products when it comes to eye care that works. Check out the Eyetitude line for stunning undereye results and much more.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.