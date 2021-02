Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Time to get those art skills out and make something unique and awesome. Brush Crazy has endless options when it comes to exploring art projects, and no experience is necessary.

Dawn Marsh, Owner and Founder of Brush Crazy, shows Dee how to make a ‘Relax and Beach’ 3D wood LED lighted sign.

To learn more, visit: BrushCrazy.com