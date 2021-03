Explore Spring sledding in Colorado Springs on Outdoor Colorado

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

COLORADO SPRINGS — They say in Colorado, March is the snowiest month, and what favorite activity do people love to do with snow? That is sledding! In this edition of Outdoor Colorado, we take you around Colorado Springs to find the best sled spots.

Popular sledding spots:

Cottonwood Creek Park

Kathleen O’Neil Marriage Park

Bear Creek Regional Park

Monument Valley Park

Broadmoor Bluffs Park

Quail Lake Park

Mountain Shadows Park

Plus many more!

Click here to enter to win a two-year lease on a brand new Jeep Wrangler From Perkins Motors!