(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Anna’s Apothecary offers an array of herbal medicines from teas, tinctures, salves, and bulk organic herbs along with clean body care products.

Owners Anna Papini and Sarra Berry appeared on Loving Living Local to talk about the benefits of herbal medicine.

Herbs are gentle and generally safe, bring balance, reduce stress and anxiety, support immune health, and overall wellness, along with providing nutrients to the body in the form of minerals and vitamins.

Anna’s Apothecary is located at 116 Canon Avenue in Manitou Springs. Follow them on Instagram @annasapothecary.co.

Shop online at annasapothecary.com.