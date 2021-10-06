Explore a taste of N’awlins with Dog Haus this October & November

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Dog Haus is inviting guests to explore a taste of N’awlins, home to one of the most iconic food scenes in the country, with the debut of its new one-of-a-kind, gourmet sausage, “The Big Easy”. For each purchase of The Big Easy, Dog Haus will donate $1 to its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry.

The excitement doesn’t stop there – Würstmacher Adam Gertler and Dog Haus’ culinary team joined forces with Cajun chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author Isaac Toups to create a spin-off item that will only be offered through The Absolute Brands’ virtual concept – “Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos”.

The Big Easy is available at Dog Haus locations nationwide from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30.

To learn more, go to coloradosprings.doghaus.com.