Expert urges cybersecurity as online attacks grow for users

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

President of Consolidated Business Systems, Inc., Doug Hulme sits down with Keni Mac on Loving Living Local to dive into the growing problem of cyber attacks online.
Email Doug at dhulme@consolidated.us and mention FOX21 to get a free network assessment.
You can also receive weekly IT tips by clicking here: http://www.consolidated.us/cyber-security-tip-week/

Go to www.consolidated.us to learn more about Consolidated Business Systems, Inc. and get the help you need.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak