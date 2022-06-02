There are plenty of cocktail bars and beer joints in Downtown Colorado Springs, but the number of wine bars is pretty slim for people who like to drink wine all the time. The newly opened Vine & Wheel has a new take on a wine and cheese bar, with its steady pours and delicious boards. Krista Witiak shows you what wine and cheese lovers can expect for a planned girl’s night, date night, and everyone in between.

The menu features the highest quality meats, cheeses, and wines, selected to complement each other in a symphony of flavor!

Hours of operation:

Wednesday & Thursday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Closed Monday & Tuesday

To learn more about Vine & Wheel or check out their menu, head online to vineandwheel.com.