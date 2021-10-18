Experience true farm-to-table fine dining with “The Art of Food Dining Tours”

Janene Puca is setting the bar high in Southern Colorado with a fresh, flavorful, and local dining experience. “The Art of Food Dining Tours” unites the community through local food and fun. You can make any event stand out with a five-course farm-to-table meal.

Big thanks to the local suppliers of this five-course meal!

Eggs from Black Sheep Pastures
Sourdough Foccia from Rustic Peak Sourdough
Chestnut and blue oyster mushrooms from Microvora 
Lions mane mushroom from Fungus Farm
Mini green sweet peppers from Good Steward Farms
Gouda and Goat cheese from Sawatch 
Edible marigolds from Forget Me Not Flowers
Elderberry Shrub vinegarette from The Urban Farmhouse Company
Dried fruit Cocktail from Toasted 
Butternut squash, carrots and onions from Frost Family Farms

To learn more about “The Art of Food Dinging Tours” or to reach Janene and book an event, click here:
The Art of Food

