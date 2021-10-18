Experience true farm-to-table fine dining with “The Art of Food Dining Tours”

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Janene Puca is setting the bar high in Southern Colorado with a fresh, flavorful, and local dining experience. “The Art of Food Dining Tours” unites the community through local food and fun. You can make any event stand out with a five-course farm-to-table meal.



Big thanks to the local suppliers of this five-course meal!



Eggs from Black Sheep Pastures

Sourdough Foccia from Rustic Peak Sourdough

Chestnut and blue oyster mushrooms from Microvora

Lions mane mushroom from Fungus Farm

Mini green sweet peppers from Good Steward Farms

Gouda and Goat cheese from Sawatch

Edible marigolds from Forget Me Not Flowers

Elderberry Shrub vinegarette from The Urban Farmhouse Company

Dried fruit Cocktail from Toasted

Butternut squash, carrots and onions from Frost Family Farms



To learn more about “The Art of Food Dinging Tours” or to reach Janene and book an event, click here:

The Art of Food