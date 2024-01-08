(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Who says you can’t bring a taste of Naples to southern Colorado? Bambino’s Urban Pizzeria has been serving delicious Neapolitan pizza, pasta, and greens since 1978 when third-generation owner Kevin Megyeri’s grandmother started rolling dough with her four bambinos. Krista Witiak visits the downtown Colorado Springs restaurant to see if she has what it takes to hold her own behind the open performance kitchen.

Neapolitan pizza originated in Italy and is made with simple and fresh ingredients. At Bambino’s, the pizzas are 11 1/2 inches made from flour milled in Italy, hand-stretched Neapolitan dough with homemade Fior Di Latte mozzarella, and locally grown produce, ensuring customers a delicious fast-fired pizza experience.

