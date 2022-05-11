Experience the healing benefits of halotherapy with Luna Float Spa and their newest attraction, Saltopia, a Himalayan salt cave temple, and feel your stress disolve into the salty air. Krista Witiak went to the spa and caught up with owners Arielle and Courtney Thomas to learn more about halotherapy and how you can start enjoying its benefits!

Also, don’t miss the Country Club Corners Block Party on Thursday, May 12th, and the ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. Expect complimentary food and drinks, complimentary cryotherapy and salt cave sessions, exclusive one-day-only specials, and more!

For more information on Luna Float Spa or their services, head online to lunafloatspa.com or check out their Facebook by clicking here.