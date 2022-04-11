The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College provides visual arts, performing arts, and arts education to the entire Colorado Springs community and is a valuable resource for students and faculty that furthers the college’s educational mission. Krista Witiak spoke with Michael Christiano, Director of Visual Arts and Museum at the Fine Arts Center, about the space, the range of exhibitions, and Museum Free Days!

Curator of contemporary art Katja Rivera caught up with Krista about another exhibition on view, Cy X’s Water Me, part of the Black Sound Series.

For more information about the Fine Arts Center or the museum, head to fac.coloradocollege.edu.