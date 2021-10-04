Experience new culture with The Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region’s #ArtsOctober

The Pikes Peak region celebrates National Arts & Humanities Month every October with a regional event called Arts Month. Their Call to Action this October year is encouraging anyone and everyone to have at least one new cultural experience with family or friends this month. There are about 200 events, giveaways, virtual opportunities, and more to experience.

To learn about all the events and cultural opportunities, click here: #ArtsOctober

