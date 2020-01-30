Live Now
Experience Chinese New Year at the 5th annual Lantern Festival

The Colorado Springs Chinese Cultural Institute (CSCCI) is hosting the 5th annual Lantern Festival is happening on February 8th and features a Hot Pot Dinner. Experience the rich culture of China and make your reservations to this one-of-a-kind event.

It’s all taking place at The Pinery at the Hill, and it goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Li Ping Woods, Vice Chairman, CSCCI, and Rhonda Maehara, Board Member, CSCCI, are here this morning with all the details. If you would like to learn more about the event, visit: www.cscci.org

