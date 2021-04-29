Experience a unique Cheyenne Mountain Zoo event: Silent Night

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Silent Night at the Zoo focuses on quiet and mindfulness and may not appeal to everyone.

Details

– Plan for a silent evening at the Zoo with no phones, conversations or disruptions.

– Come prepared with comfortable shoes and a warmer layer.

– Sound-friendly areas will be available for those who need to make phone calls or have conversations. Please visit Safari Lodge, Lodge at Moose Lake and Safari Cabin.

– ZOO GUESTS ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS WHEN INSIDE ANY BUILDINGS, due to the mandate by the state of Colorado.

– We also strongly encourage wearing a mask when within 6 feet of other groups in outdoor areas.

>> For more details and tickets, click here!