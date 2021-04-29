Experience a unique Cheyenne Mountain Zoo event: Silent Night

Silent Night at the Zoo focuses on quiet and mindfulness and may not appeal to everyone.
Details
– Plan for a silent evening at the Zoo with no phones, conversations or disruptions.
– Come prepared with comfortable shoes and a warmer layer.
– Sound-friendly areas will be available for those who need to make phone calls or have conversations. Please visit Safari Lodge, Lodge at Moose Lake and Safari Cabin.
– ZOO GUESTS ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS WHEN INSIDE ANY BUILDINGS, due to the mandate by the state of Colorado.
– We also strongly encourage wearing a mask when within 6 feet of other groups in outdoor areas.
