We have William Leslie IV, Co-Founder and President of Red Ace Organics here to talk to us about a zesty beet hummus.

Red Ace Organics is the creator of an all organic concentrated beetroot shots. Every two-ounce glass bottle of Red Ace contains California grown, organic beets, which are high in natural antioxidants and energy. Red Ace performance shots are a fast and easy way to get safe, effective energy, plus all the nutritional benefits of organic beets. Red Ace is used by athletes, professionals and weekend warriors around the world.