TEPEX food truck crafts food with passion, love, and respect for the ingredients and traditions. The food truck’s head chef and owner, Fernando Trancoso, brought his truck to the station to give Nova an authentic taste of Central Mexico!

Tepex food truck specializes in Tacos, especially those served in the streets and markets around Central Mexico.

Learn more about the Tepex food truck at tepexbyfernando.com or visit their Facebook page.