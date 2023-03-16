(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The new season of Ted Lasso hit Apple TV Plus this week, (if you know, you know).

In celebration of the release, Loving Living Local hosts Nova (dressed as Ted) and Jen (dressed as Keeley), were joined exclusively by Ted Lasso cast members; Toheeb Jimoh (Sam), Cristo Fernandez (Dani) and Kola Bokinni (Isaac).

The show won back-to-back Emmy Awards and is a huge success throughout the world.

If you haven’t seen the show it really makes you feel positive and feeling good after watching, with wonderful characters and incredibly written throughout.

The new season is now available on Apple TV Plus with each new episode being shown every Wednesday, with seasons 1 & 2 available.