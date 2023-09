(COLORADO) — Singer-songwriter Joe Sumner popped into the FOX21 studios Thursday morning to perform his brand new single, “Live Life.” Sumner performed an acoustic version of the song ahead of night two of his Red Rocks show where he’s opening for his father, Sting.

Check out Sumner’s music on his website, joesumnersings.com

Joe is also releasing his debut album “Sunshine In The Night” on Oct. 6.