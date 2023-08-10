(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Loving Living Local Host Nova sat down with Colorado Springs’ 42nd Mayor Yemi Mobolade for an exclusive interview at Weidner Field, home of the Switchbacks FC.

Mayor Mobolade was sworn in as the 42nd Mayor of Colorado Springs on June 6, 2023. This is his first four-year term as mayor and Nova got to know Mayor Mobolade during their chat at Weidner Field.

Mayor Mobolade and Nova even got a chance to get the soccer ball out on the field with Mayor Mobolade’s new, custom soccer jersey, courtesy of Switchbacks FC.