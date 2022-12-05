(DENVER) — Grammy-nominated international multilateral American music group Celtic Woman spoke exclusively on Loving Living Local Monday morning, Dec. 5, ahead of their Denver show at the Boettcher Concert Hall.

The concert, slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, will also feature the Colorado Symphony Orchestra; tickets can be purchased here.

The Celtic Woman also gave an exclusive announcement and stated that with 2024 being the 20th Anniversary of the group, it will feature some special shows coming up in the years ahead.

Tara McNeill and Muirgen O’ Mahony sat with Loving Living Local host Nova and chatted about their New EP Christmas Cards from Ireland, which is out now.

The Irish Musical Ensemble visited Colorado Springs back in May, touring 86 cities in the USA promoting their “Postcards from Ireland” album.

This was Celtic Woman’s only TV appearance in Colorado ahead of the Denver show tonight.

Head to the Celtic Woman website for all information about the Celtic Woman and last-minute ticket information.